The Badger and Penguin Random House are offering 10 new copies of Stephen J. Dubner and Steven Levitt’s new addition to the Freakonomics family: “Freaknomics: A Rogue Economist Explores the Hidden Side of Everything” to the 10 top winners of this “Guess The Quote” Quiz.

Send badger-arts@sussexstudent.com the screenshot of your results or just comment bellow with the screenshot attached.