Music: September Event Guide

Lauren Wade

The early bird gets the worm; and that’s the case when looking at the events on offer in Brighton and Hove this September. The city is known for its thriving live music scene and there’s a gig in one of Brighton’s manypopular (and often intimate) venues almost every night, if that’s your thing. If you’re new to the city and don’t know where to start, then we’re on hand to guide you towards the gigs that you should definitely be going to over the coming month.

Boundary Brighton Festival hits Stanmer Park, just a few short metres away from campus, as part of this year’s Freshers’ week celebrations. Top artists including international DJs and live acts will descend upon the country park on Saturday 17th September. Expect an array of house, dub, techno, drum and bass, breaks, electronica and even a touch of jazz showcased across multiple stages.

Craig David’s TS5 will headline the festival, with other performances coming from Groove Armada, Seth Troxler, Wilkinson, Jackmaster and Jungle to name a few.

Not a fan of house music or drum and bass? LA rock and roll duo, Deap Vally will headline Concorde 2 on 21st September in support of their new album ‘Femejism’. It’s been a while since the group have played on this side of the Atlantic and we can’t wait to hear them peform new material live.

Alternatively, head to The Green Door Store, situated under Brighton train station’s arches, for a free show featuring local lads Habitats and Lion Bark on 27th September. They’re the kind of band that thrive in small, dark venues and if you’re looking to save money then this free entry gig is the one for you.

Reading four-piece, Sundara Karma are on a serious rise at the moment and they’ve also got a headline performance booked in at Brighton’s iconic venue, The Haunt. Why not treat yourself and head down to their show after a hard day of lectures and seminars?

As you can see, there’s plenty of live music events happening in and around Brighton and Hove over the coming month. The city has the benefit of a large number of music venues, all of which regularly put on shows from some of the UK’s most promising new artists and bands. So if you’re on the lookout for your new favourite band, Brighton has the venue you’ll find them in.